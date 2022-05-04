Teachers’ marathon effort for Cancer Focus NI

The eight members of staff took part in the Belfast City Marathon relay event on May 1 in a bid to raise money for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

Detailing what inspired them to take on the challenge in support of the charity, a spokesperson for the school said: “Our school community has been deeply affected by cancer in recent years. The children in Ashgrove are central to everything we do and not only do we want to support our colleagues and families who are living with cancer, but we want to ensure the pupils in our care have as much love and support as we can provide during the difficult circumstances that cancer can bring to a household.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One of our staff has chosen to support Cancer Focus and a group of them ran the Belfast Marathon relay on May 1. This was to raise money for this fantastic charity and help support them in providing this much needed service to the many families affected by cancer. The charity works to provide support through everything from one to one counselling to art therapy. The charity members involved with our colleague have guided not only her, but also her young children and husband through some very difficult times. We want to show our support in a meaningful way for all the families in Ashgrove who are living with cancer.”

Dave McComb (VP), Julia Crozier (P3), Katie McConvey (P2), Ryan Cassidy (P2), Naomi Morrison (P3), Lesley Doherty (SENCO), Lisa Torrie (P4) and Robert Smith (Principal).

An online fundraising page has been set up to collect dontations in aid of Cancer Focus.

At the time of going to print £4,135 has been raised. If you would like to donate, click here