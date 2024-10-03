Team effort as amazing £17,219 raised for Brainwaves NI charity
John Annett, the president of Rathfriland Football Club, was diagnosed with a brain tumour last December.
The fantastic fundraising effort was sparked by John’s nephew Kristian.
He asked what charity John and his family would like to support if he and his friends completed the 2024 Belfast City Marathon.
John and his family’s chosen charity was Brainwaves NI, Northern Ireland’s only volunteer-led brain tumour research and support charity.
All money raised by the charity stays within Northern Ireland and they aim to provide support for brain tumour patients, their families and carers, raise awareness of brain tumours and fund vital research at the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research at Queen’s University, Belfast.
During the year, various activities have been undertaken by a wide spectrum of people.
A Justgiving page set up by Kristian in conjunction with the marathon was the main fundraiser with £13,000 (plus gift aid) collected from a generous and compassionate Rathfriland community, and beyond, with Kristian and his sister Georgie’s fiance Billy Campbell completing the full marathon.
Other participants, including John’s son Zach, niece Georgie, nephew Harry and Ella McCallister and Stephanie Kerr, completed the marathon in the form of the relay.
The Justgiving total was boosted by sizable donations from John’s employers 3 Interiors and Timbermark Manufacturers.
Other fundraising events included the proceeds of David Blakely’s DB Coaching Easter Camp (over £1,000) and support from Rathfriland Football Club.
The club donated half of the entry donations to the John Ingram Memorial Football Tournament (£620) and donations collected at the Rathfriland FC Fun Day (£400).
A private party organised for John’s cousin John Murray’s 50th birthday by his wife Diane and family also raised a generous £800, with attendees making donations to the Brainwaves NI charity as opposed to traditional birthday gifts.
The total amount raised of £17,219 has been a real team effort.
John, his wife Joanne and family Joel, Hayley and Zach would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to each and everyone in the local community, and beyond, for their amazing generosity and compassion, in what has been an extremely difficult year.
