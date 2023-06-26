A transgender Coleraine woman who represented Northern Ireland in the first ever Esports Commonwealth Championships last year has been selected for Team GB in a European tournament.

Coleraine’s Emma Rose represented Northern Ireland in the female e-football competition last year and now will be part of the Team GB squad heading to Poland next week to compete at the European games.

A winner of a gold medal at the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships last year, Emma Rose is also a speaker on tackling online hate, careers in

e-sports and championing diversity.

Coleraine e-sport gamer Emma Rose who has been selected for Team GB for the European games. Credit: Emma Rose

“I am currently looking for opportunities to share my story with the hope of inspiring more women and under-represented communities to play and compete online,” she said.

"Growing up in a small council estate, I never imagined I'd be representing my country or nation. It just goes to show that, with determination and grit, anything is possible.”

Emma Rose – or Emzii in the gamer scene – is also open about her mental health and shares her story to “help others realise it’s okay to be themselves”.

She said: “I struggled with depression since I was 14/15 and, honestly, if it wasn't for gaming I wouldn't be here anymore.

Coleraine's Emma Rose pictured at last year's e-sports Commonwealth Games where she won a gold medal. Credit: Emma Rose

"Gaming gave me the opportunity to be my true self and a mental reset from bullying and family troubles, allowing me to switch off for a few hours (or more) each evening and be prepared to take on a new day.”