A team from a local church congregation has departed for South Africa, where they will build a pre-school nursery in one of the country’s most deprived areas.

The team of eight from Legacurry Presbyterian Church, will be spending the next two weeks in the remote rural area of Bizana on the Eastern Cape, constructing and fitting out the nursery.

Funding for the project has been raised by the congregation through a programme of events and from personal donations.

The Legacurry Church Team. Pictured L-R, Front Row: Ian Wilson, Gordon Dixon, Dougie McCammond. Back Row: Andrew Brown, Alan Little, Jamie Dixon, Martin Campbell, John Ferguson. Image Credit: Photo contributed by The Legacurry Church

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the project, Legacurry Church Elder Alan Little, who is leading the team said:

“As a Church, we have had a long-standing relationship with Impande, an Eastern Cape-based charity that is led by a former member of our congregation Brian Ligget.

"Impande’s Mission is to deliver a fair start in life for children aged from birth up to five-years in marginalised communities, and the project in Bizana has been identified in conjunction with the charity.

“The members of the Legacurry team all have building and DIY experience and these practical skills will be critical as we’ll be constructing a block of two class rooms, a kitchen and office, as well as a playground and toilets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Last year I visited Bizana to see the potential project on the ground. It was a very emotional experience, seeing first-hand how deprived the area is and how little there is for very young children,” Alan Little continued.

"I know everyone on the team feels truly blessed to be able to travel to the area and to hopefully make a real difference to young lives.

"Of course, we could not have done this without the fantastic efforts made by the congregation and their friends and family to raise the necessary funds for construction materials and equipment.”

Over £50k was raised by the Legacurry Congregation. These monies have been used to fund the Bizana Pre-School Nursery Project and also to purchase equipment for a Health Centre in Burkina Faso with which the congregation also has a close relationship with.

Advertisement

Advertisement