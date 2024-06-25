Technical glitch discovered with popular Mid Ulster Gift Card Scheme
However, Councillor Frances Burton said she was concerned to hear that some of the cards didn’t appear to be working, going by feedback she had received at a recent ladies’ event.
Speaking at a recent Development Committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, the DUP representative for Clogher Valley commented: “The Mid Ulster gift card was given out during our ladies’ events.
“There’s been a couple of women who have contacted me that they have been unable to get them, to use them. Who do I contact in relation to that one?”
A council officer replied: “In terms of the gift card, I know you’ve been in touch with ourselves regarding a couple of people, so we’ve been out with those businesses again and got them re-swiped.
“What we’re finding with some of our gift cards is whenever in a business their terminal changes, then we have to go out and re-swipe, but sometimes businesses forget to tell us that.
“It’s a technical issue that sometimes we experience with the gift card.”
The Mid Ulster Gift Card Scheme has been so well received – aside from some technical issues – that Mid Ulster councillors have now decided to approve extending it for another two years.
The initiative can be used in staff reward and incentive programmes, boosting the local economy at the same time.
The gift card is viewed as a key option when Mid Ulster businesses are considering what to give employees in the form of rewards, Christmas presents, retirement gifts, and so on.