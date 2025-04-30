Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Councillor Neil Kelly has acknowledged the “sad passing” of former Newtownabbey first citizen Ted Turkington.

Speaking at this month’s meeting of the borough council, at Mossley Mill, in Newtownabbey, on Monday evening, Cllr Kelly said that Mr Turkington, a former Ulster Unionist councillor, had been mayor of the legacy Newtownabbey Borough Council from 2004 until 2005.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Ulster Unionist Party said: “We are saddened to announce the passing of former Ulster Unionist councillor and Mayor of Newtownabbey Council, Mr Ted Turkington. Ted was a valued member of the community and was passionate about and dedicated to, serving the people of South Antrim.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ted’s children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings and the entire Turkington family circle during this difficult time.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Steve Aiken, South Antrim MLA said, “Ted was a dedicated public servant whose support for his community was unstinting. Even in his retirement he made a valuable contribution to Newtownabbey, and he will be much missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ted’s family, and he will be mourned by all in the UUP, but especially by the South Antrim Association.”

Ballyclare Ulster Unionist Cllr Vera McWilliam, said: “Edward Alfred Turkington (known as Ted) was elected to Newtownabbey Borough Council in 1997, representing the District Electoral Area of Ballyclare and then went on and served as Mayor 2004-2005.

“Ted was a hard-working and well-liked mayor, representing all members of his constituency, both at home and abroad. He will be sorely missed by many people across South Antrim and beyond.”

Robin Swann, South Antrim MP, commented: “Ted’s service and dedication to his people and to the council are an example to many and he will be sadly missed.”

In his opening remarks at the council meeting, the mayor also noted the “sad passing” of Pope Francis.

He said that a book of condolence is open online and is also available at Mossley Mill and Antrim Civic Centre where they will remain open until Friday afternoon.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

