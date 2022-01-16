Paying respects those killed at Teebane 30 years ago. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Teebane massacre 30th anniversary memorial service pictures

Services have been held to remember eight Protestant workmen who were killed by the IRA at Teebane in Co Tyrone 30 years ago.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 7:32 pm

The atrocity - on January 17, 1992 - happened when a bomb was detonated on the side of the road just as the van transporting the workers was approaching the Teebane junction, a remote location between Cookstown and Omagh.

A roadside service was held at the memorial this afternoon, followed by a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving in Orritor Presbyterian Church this evening.

Family and friends gathered at Teebane for the 30th anniversary memorial service. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Floral tributes were left in remembrance of the workmen who were killed at Teebane. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Gathered for the 30th anniversary service of the Teebane bombing outside Cooktown in Co Tyrone. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Laying a floral tribute at the memorial. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

