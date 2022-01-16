Teebane massacre 30th anniversary memorial service pictures

The atrocity - on January 17, 1992 - happened when a bomb was detonated on the side of the road just as the van transporting the workers was approaching the Teebane junction, a remote location between Cookstown and Omagh.
A roadside service was held at the memorial this afternoon, followed by a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving in Orritor Presbyterian Church this evening.
Family and friends gathered at Teebane for the 30th anniversary memorial service. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
Floral tributes were left in remembrance of the workmen who were killed at Teebane. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
Gathered for the 30th anniversary service of the Teebane bombing outside Cooktown in Co Tyrone. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
Laying a floral tribute at the memorial. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press