Teebane widow Jean Caldwell: ‘I think as you get older it gets harder’

A remembrance service took place on Sunday to mark the 31st anniversary of the Teebane massacre when the IRA detonated a 500lb roadside bomb killing eight Protestant workmen on their way home from work.

Six other workmen were injured in the attack between Cookstown and Omagh on January 17, 1992.

The men killed were Gary Bleeks, Cecil Caldwell, Robert Dunseath, Oswald Gilchrist, David Harkness, Bobby Irons, Richard McConnell and Nigel McKee.

Jean Caldwell, whose 37-year-old husband Cecil was killed in the attack, has described it as "a forgotten atrocity."

Family and friends during the anniversary service of the Teebane bombing outside Cooktown on Sunday.

Speaking to the News Letter she renewed her call for those responsible to be brought to justice.

"It doesn't get any easier," she said."I think as you get older it gets harder."

"Nobody was ever charged with the attack. It is a forgotten atrocity."

The families have met many government ministers over the years about the murders.

Rev William McCrea and Rev Ivor Smyth at the Teebane remembrance service near Cookstown on Sunday.

"You just get fed up hearing the same old thing over and over again - 'oh, they will be brought to justice'. But nothing comes out of it."

The families did get an Historical Enquiries Team report into the attack.

"But it was useless. I only read a quarter of it and I was disgusted with it."

The report repeatedly blamed the company who employed the men, in relation to security measures, she said.

Wreaths were placed at the memorial stone to the eight Protestant workmen murdered at Teebane crossroads, Cookstown, 31 years ago.

Several years ago the Police Ombudsman was willing to look into the police investigation, she said, but said it was unable to due to a lack of finance.

She is aware of the names of three suspects that have circulated.

"The sad thing is we are probably walking up the town and meeting some of the perpetrators."

Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson of South East Fermanagh Foundation added: "The actual truth is much uglier – those murdered were murdered because of sectarian and ethnic hatred, the intent from the Provisional IRA was to strike fear and further breed division within the community at that time.

