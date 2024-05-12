Teenage girl injured in Lurgan traffic collision
A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on Sunday evening.
The incident happened on Russell Drive.
A PSNI spokesperson said the girl’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.
Police advised after 9.30pm on Sunday that Russell Drive had been closed following the collision. It has since reopened.
