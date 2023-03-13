Teenagers from across Antrim and Newtownabbey heard a hard-hitting road safety message through the PSNI’s Roadsafe Roadshow at Mossley Mill last week.

The award-winning roadshow, supported by AXA Insurance, was performed to nearly 800 sixth formers on March 9.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Recognising that young people aged 25 and under are one of the age groups most at risk of being killed or seriously injured on our roads each year, the roadshow aims to bring its message to those about to start out on what will, hopefully, be a long and safe motoring career.

“The roadshow, which so far has been seen by tens of thousands of teenagers across Northern Ireland, depicts graphically how a night out can end in tragedy and permanent disability.

“The story is told by a police officer, a paramedic, a fire officer, an accident and emergency consultant, a young man who was jailed following a serious road traffic collision he was involved in, and a young person, who was paralysed following a horrific collision. The narrative is interspersed with music, video clips and television and cinema advertisements.”

The PSNI Roads Policing Education team commented: "The Roadsafe Roadshow has been a major success. We have been able to bring a road safety message to thousands of young people in the highest risk group. We have no doubt that the road show shocks, perhaps even horrifies, our young audiences. We make no apology for that.

"We believe that showing realistically just what happens on our roads, has an impact on the students who attend. Our hope is that after seeing the road show they realise that they are not indestructible; that they are as vulnerable on the roads as the next person and that they must respect the roads and other users.

"One of the hardest parts of any police officer's job is breaking the news of the death or injury of a loved one to relatives. It is especially heart-breaking when that news is of a young person whose whole life lay ahead. Most traffic collisions could have been avoided and we hope that the road show will help young people realise the consequences of their actions.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP Chair, Cllr Michael Goodman added: “The PCSP are delighted to be supporting the Roadsafe Roadshow. This is a hard hitting and impactful event, and we make no apologies for that as it aims to educate young people on the dangers they can encounter on the road and of the consequences, often serious and life changing, of those split second bad decisions.

"They will also gain an understanding that while they may feel completely in control, they are most at risk of becoming involved in a road traffic collision at the start of their motoring life.”

Antoinette McDonald Customer and Marketing Director at AXA stated: “The effects are well documented - too many people are being killed on our roads or are being injured for life. Young people are particularly over-represented, and we want to help educate them to be safe and responsible drivers of the future.

