Temporary closure of Coalisland Library announced for essential maintenance

Coalisland Library will be closed temporarily from Monday November 13 until Monday January 1 inclusive due to essential maintenance to the Cornmill building.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Nov 2023, 17:39 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 17:41 GMT
During closure, customers can visit any public library. The closest libraries include: Dungannon Library (librariesni.org.uk), The Square, Dungannon t: 028 8772 2952, e: [email protected]; and Cookstown Library (librariesni.org.uk), 13 Burn Road, Cookstown t: 028 8676 3702, e: [email protected]

There will also be a public mobile stop on the following dates/times: Thursday November 16 – 2.00-3.30pm. Thursday November 30 – 2.00-3.30pm, Thursday December 14 – 2.00-3.30pm.

The Cornmill Building in Coalisland where the library is located. Credit: Google MapsThe Cornmill Building in Coalisland where the library is located. Credit: Google Maps
The mobile library will be parked in the Lineside Carpark to the rear of Coalisland Library.

Libraries NI apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused and remember, during the library closure, items can be renewed online with your library membership card and PIN number which is available from library staff. eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines can also be borrowed through the online library.

