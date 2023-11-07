Temporary closure of Coalisland Library announced for essential maintenance

Coalisland Library will be closed temporarily from Monday November 13 until Monday January 1 inclusive due to essential maintenance to the Cornmill building.

During closure, customers can visit any public library. The closest libraries include: Dungannon Library (librariesni.org.uk), The Square, Dungannon t: 028 8772 2952, e: [email protected]; and Cookstown Library (librariesni.org.uk), 13 Burn Road, Cookstown t: 028 8676 3702, e: [email protected]

There will also be a public mobile stop on the following dates/times: Thursday November 16 – 2.00-3.30pm. Thursday November 30 – 2.00-3.30pm, Thursday December 14 – 2.00-3.30pm.

The Cornmill Building in Coalisland where the library is located. Credit: Google Maps

The mobile library will be parked in the Lineside Carpark to the rear of Coalisland Library.