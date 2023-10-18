TEN churches in the Dromore area recently signed up to become part of a Church Watch Scheme to help reduce crime against places of worship, reduce fear of crime and help make communities safer.

Ten churches in the Dromore area have signed up to the scheme.

Similar to a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme, Church Watch will see the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and police working together with the local community

to encourage church users and residents to assist with looking after the church, to protect it from vandalism and anti-social behaviour and improve safety and security.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is great to see so many churches in the Dromore area signing up to be part of Church Watch,” commented Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley.

“By working in partnership with each other, we can make a real difference within our communities to help make them safer for everyone - and it gives church users and residents a way of connecting directly with the police to report any issues and to have these issues dealt with quickly.”

Over the coming weeks and months, Church Watch signage will be erected at each church and the schemes established and implemented.

Church users and residents will be encouraged to report any issues, including anti-social behaviour happening in and around the church to the police to help them build up a profile and deal with the crimes accordingly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our aim is to support each church by helping to develop good relationships between them and the Police so they have a single point of contact for any issues they may have,” commented Chief Inspector Brendan Green.

“We will also ensure that they are kept informed of crime reduction messages that can be passed onto their congregations, all of which will help protect our communities.”

This is the second Church Watch Scheme in the borough, with the first one set up in Rathfriland earlier this year.