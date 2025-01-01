Ten Mid Ulster people who deserve a statue in their home towns: 'the right image in the right place'

I remember Seamus Heaney unveiling a sculpture outside Bellaghy Bawn depicting a ploughman digging turf in 2009.

The bronze life-size figure of the Turfman was in honour of the Nobel Laureate's poem Digging, and a commemoration of Heaney's links to the village.

The sculpture delighted Heaney who said it was "the right image in the right place."

He said he was "proud and honoured" that Bellaghy Development Association, made up of local people, who commissioned the project, had recognised his contribution.

There should be more statues like this in Mid Ulster district to record the achievements of people who have either been born in here or have close connections to it the area.

It would be a permanent and lasting tribute to their life’s endeavours.

Here are ten individuals we think are worthy of a statue erected in their home town.

Maybe you disagree and think someone else would deserve the recognition.

