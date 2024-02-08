Terry Bradley framed print 'At Peace' could be yours for £5, say Cancer Focus NI
A piece of art by world renowned Northern Ireland artist Terry Bradley is up for grabs for just £5!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Local charity Cancer Focus Northern Ireland was delighted when a customer kindly donated a beautiful framed print of ‘At Peace’ which is worth approximately £400.
The incredible piece of art was donated to the charity’s Holywood store which is now raffling the artwork. Tickets are £5 each or 3 for £10, available from the shop or by calling 02890424364.
The draw will take place on March 28.