Tesco issues urgent 'do not eat' warning and recalls popular frozen vegetables - here's why

Tesco is recalling batches of popular frozen vegetables because of possible contamination which may make them unsafe to eat.

The supermarket giant explained that Growers Harvest Garden Peas may have been contaminated “with an unknown type of berry”.

Customers who have bought any of the affected batches are advised not to eat the contents but to return the product to a Tesco store for a full refund. No receipt is required.

In a poster, Tesco said: “We are recalling various batches of Growers Harvest Garden Peas 900g due to the possible contamination of an unknown type of berry, which therefore may pose a risk to customers, if consumed.

"Please do not consume this product and return it to a store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required”.

Which bags are affected?

The best-before dates and batch codes of the affected 900g bags are:

Best before January 2025: batch codes 23196, 23197, 23198, 23199, 23200.

Best before February 2025: batch codes 23237, 23238, 23239, 23240.

Best before March 2025: batch codes 23256, 23257, 23258, 23259, 23260, 26261.

Best before April 2025: batch codes 23275, 23276, 23277

The recall has been shared by the Food Standards Agency which explained: “If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).