Tesco recalls product that could make some people ill
The supermarket giant said: “We’re recalling one batch of Tesco 18 Cupcakes, as some packs have incorrect cakes that contain soya, which isn’t declared on the ingredients label.
"This poses a risk to those with a soya allergy / intolerance.”
Which packs are affected?
The cupcakes being recalled are marked:
- Batch code: 24026
- Best before date: 27/02/24
Anyone who has bought the cupcakes and have an allergy to soya, is urged do not eat them. They are asked to return the product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, with or without a receipt.
"Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused. If you require further details, please contact Customer Services directly on 0800 505 555.”