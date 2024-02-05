Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The supermarket giant said: “We’re recalling one batch of Tesco 18 Cupcakes, as some packs have incorrect cakes that contain soya, which isn’t declared on the ingredients label.

"This poses a risk to those with a soya allergy / intolerance.”

Which packs are affected?

The cupcakes being recalled are marked:

Batch code: 24026

Best before date: 27/02/24

Anyone who has bought the cupcakes and have an allergy to soya, is urged do not eat them. They are asked to return the product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, with or without a receipt.