Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of the supermarket’s ‘Stronger Starts’ campaign, between 12 noon and 1pm, shoppers in 100 Tesco stores can take a lucky dip to find a gold version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Customers who find a gold token will be able to choose which local school or community project will receive a £5,000 Golden Grant to spend on equipment or healthy food to help give children a stronger start in life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Coleraine, the three local recipients vying for a chance of being awarded the Golden Token and an extra £5,000 are Millburn Community Association, which is raising funds for a three-week summer camp for local disadvantaged children, Paul’s Legacy, with a campaign to provide free, registered defibrillators to the local community, and Street Soccer NI, a charity that uses football to bring positive change to disadvantaged groups, including the homeless and long-term unemployed.

Tesco shoppers in Coleraine have a golden hour to win a share of HALF A MILLION POUNDS for their local school or a community group that supports children this Saturday (16th March). CREDIT TESCO

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities for Tesco, said: “Right now, £5,000 can make a massive difference to a school or community project and help them give children a stronger start in life. Our Stronger Starts campaign has already funded so many groups and schools right across the UK and we can’t wait to see what these Golden Tokens can do in more communities across the country.

“We’re giving customers who visit these 100 stores the chance to make a difference to a school or group that’s doing amazing work on their doorstep.”

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year and are part of Tesco Stronger Starts, a £5m grant programme in partnership with Groundwork UK. The grants are there to help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement