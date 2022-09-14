The service will be conducted by the rector, Rev Canon Norman Porteus.Lodge spokesperson Bro Glen Espie said: “This service is an opportunity for the institution to pay its respects to the Royal family on the sudden passing of her Majesty the Queen.“I, like many in the local community, was shocked and deeply saddened when the death of the Queen was announced.“I, on behalf of Cookstown District No3, wish to pass on our condolences to the King, his brothers and sister and the wider family on the death of their mother, their grandmother, their great grandmother, our Queen. And what a Queen she was. This service is open to everyone and regalia to be worn.”Meanwhile last Sunday, Leckagh Neighbourhood Partnership, Magherafelt, held a service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II.Residents then had the opportunity to lay floral tributes that will be taken by LNP committee members to Hillsborough Castle.LNP Secretary, Lisa Brown delivered a tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II. She said: “The Queen’s generation knew loss in the darkest of hours, and it was her dedication to duty meant that even in the darkest of times she lead by example.“She visited our beloved Northern Ireland on many occasions and showed integrity and respect to all she met. She offered a hand of friendship and reconciliation, even to those who had caused deep anguish and loss to her family.“During her life, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II also expressed her deep faith and each year during her Christmas Day Speech ensured all those who listened knew the true meaning of Christmas. In her Christmas Day Speech in 2000, Her Majesty said the following words,“For me the teachings of Christ and my own personal accountability before God provide a framework in which I try to lead my life. I, like so many of you, have drawn great comfort in difficult times from Christ’s words and example. It would be remiss of me, if I did not follow her example and ask do you know the God she served and the Saviour of whom she spoke.”