The 10 best outdoor attractions to visit in Newtownabbey this summer

By Russell Keers
Published 1st Aug 2024, 17:18 BST
Newtownabbey residents are blessed with a number of beautiful locations on their doorstep, which are lovely to visit

We’ve had a look at Tripadvisor’s ‘Top Attractions in Newtownabbey’ list and recorded the 10 best outdoor attractions to check out this summer.

Hopefully you’re able to visit them.

Belfast Zoo is located on the Antrim Road at the foot of the Cave Hill on the edge of Newtownabbey. Popular attractions include the Grant’s zebra, Barbary lions, Rothschild's giraffes, California sea lions, penguins, apes, red squirrels, giant anteater, Malayan sun bears, Visayan warty pigs, Goodfellow's tree kangaroo, red panda, Eastern bongo, ring-tailed lemurs and reptiles. A walk to the highest point will provide a panoramic view over Newtownabbey and Belfast.

1. Belfast Zoo

Belfast Zoo is located on the Antrim Road at the foot of the Cave Hill on the edge of Newtownabbey. Popular attractions include the Grant’s zebra, Barbary lions, Rothschild's giraffes, California sea lions, penguins, apes, red squirrels, giant anteater, Malayan sun bears, Visayan warty pigs, Goodfellow's tree kangaroo, red panda, Eastern bongo, ring-tailed lemurs and reptiles. A walk to the highest point will provide a panoramic view over Newtownabbey and Belfast. Photo: Pacemaker

The beautiful grounds of Sentry Hill on Ballycraigy Road in Newtownabbey are free to enter. Guided tours of the the historic property are conducted, with admission prices available on the Antrim and Newtownabbey Council website.

2. Sentry Hill

The beautiful grounds of Sentry Hill on Ballycraigy Road in Newtownabbey are free to enter. Guided tours of the the historic property are conducted, with admission prices available on the Antrim and Newtownabbey Council website. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Ballyrobert Gardens, located just outside Ballyclare, allows visitors to see one of the top gardens on the island of Ireland; a garden extending to six acres plus 10 acres of wilding. A design philosophy based on the built and natural heritage. Visitors can buy plants grown on site.

3. Ballyrobert Gardens

Ballyrobert Gardens, located just outside Ballyclare, allows visitors to see one of the top gardens on the island of Ireland; a garden extending to six acres plus 10 acres of wilding. A design philosophy based on the built and natural heritage. Visitors can buy plants grown on site. Photo: Ballyrobert Gardens

For almost a decade, V36 has been a key tourist attraction in Newtownabbey. Whether you are there for a walk or to partake in a park run or other sporting activity, the facility, located in the Macedon area of the borough is popular for people of all ages.

4. V36

For almost a decade, V36 has been a key tourist attraction in Newtownabbey. Whether you are there for a walk or to partake in a park run or other sporting activity, the facility, located in the Macedon area of the borough is popular for people of all ages. Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NewtownabbeyTripAdvisor