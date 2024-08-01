We’ve had a look at Tripadvisor’s ‘Top Attractions in Newtownabbey’ list and recorded the 10 best outdoor attractions to check out this summer.
Hopefully you’re able to visit them.
1. Belfast Zoo
Belfast Zoo is located on the Antrim Road at the foot of the Cave Hill on the edge of Newtownabbey. Popular attractions include the Grant’s zebra, Barbary lions, Rothschild's giraffes, California sea lions, penguins, apes, red squirrels, giant anteater, Malayan sun bears, Visayan warty pigs, Goodfellow's tree kangaroo, red panda, Eastern bongo, ring-tailed lemurs and reptiles. A walk to the highest point will provide a panoramic view over Newtownabbey and Belfast. Photo: Pacemaker
2. Sentry Hill
The beautiful grounds of Sentry Hill on Ballycraigy Road in Newtownabbey are free to enter. Guided tours of the the historic property are conducted, with admission prices available on the Antrim and Newtownabbey Council website. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
3. Ballyrobert Gardens
Ballyrobert Gardens, located just outside Ballyclare, allows visitors to see one of the top gardens on the island of Ireland; a garden extending to six acres plus 10 acres of wilding. A design philosophy based on the built and natural heritage. Visitors can buy plants grown on site. Photo: Ballyrobert Gardens
4. V36
For almost a decade, V36 has been a key tourist attraction in Newtownabbey. Whether you are there for a walk or to partake in a park run or other sporting activity, the facility, located in the Macedon area of the borough is popular for people of all ages. Photo: Google