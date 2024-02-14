2 . Mispronounced placenames

OK, we admit it - this is going to be a tricky one for any visitors who happen to find themselves in the townland of Blagh, on the outskirts of Coleraine. And the problem is the 'gh' sound that we find in SO many places all over Northern Ireland. Scottish visitors who pronounce the word 'lough' properly will not be perturbed by the sound. For those who don't know, it's BLA-GH and not BLAG. Photo: Google Maps