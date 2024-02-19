Some are straightforward, like Ballyclare, Glengormley and Ballyduff. Others are certainly not!
Whether you’re a visitor to the borough or you’ve recently moved to the area, there are some names that really seem to trip people up.
Check out our list of 9 places and see if you agree.
Some place names across Newtownabbey trip people up when they are trying to pronounce them. Photo: Contributed
Doagh. Doagh village, situated just outside Ballyclare and the Doagh Road in the Three Mile Water area of Newtownabbey, have been causing headaches for visitors using sat-nav for a long time. Doagh is pronounced 'Doak' rather than 'Do-ah.' Photo: Google
Sandyknowes. One of the most mentioned areas on Northern Ireland's traffic bulletins, Sandyknowes is often referred to as Sandy-nose. However, locals and those familiar with Ulster Scots will pronounce it as Sandy-nows. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
Boghill Road. Located in the Mallusk area, Boghill Road has tripped a lot of people when it comes to pronouncing it. Many would say 'Bog-hill' but to the locals, it's 'Bo-hill.' Photo: Google