The 9 most mispronounced place names in Newtownabbey

For Newtownabbey natives, the majority of the region’s towns, villages, townlands and street names roll easily off the tongue.
By Russell Keers
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:16 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 17:34 GMT

Some are straightforward, like Ballyclare, Glengormley and Ballyduff. Others are certainly not!

Whether you’re a visitor to the borough or you’ve recently moved to the area, there are some names that really seem to trip people up.

Check out our list of 9 places and see if you agree.

Some place names across Newtownabbey trip people up when they are trying to pronounce them.

Doagh. Doagh village, situated just outside Ballyclare and the Doagh Road in the Three Mile Water area of Newtownabbey, have been causing headaches for visitors using sat-nav for a long time. Doagh is pronounced 'Doak' rather than 'Do-ah.'

Sandyknowes. One of the most mentioned areas on Northern Ireland's traffic bulletins, Sandyknowes is often referred to as Sandy-nose. However, locals and those familiar with Ulster Scots will pronounce it as Sandy-nows.

Boghill Road. Located in the Mallusk area, Boghill Road has tripped a lot of people when it comes to pronouncing it. Many would say 'Bog-hill' but to the locals, it's 'Bo-hill.'

