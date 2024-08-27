The annual re-enactment of the Siege of Carrickfergus in 14 photos

The annual re-enactment, organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, included a pageantry parade to meet King William at the pier.

Participants included North Irish Dragoons, Edinburgh City Guard (Scotland), Earl of Loudens (Scotland), Kragfergus, Minstrel Boys and CHRAG Carrickfergus with the story all tied together by storyteller, Stephen Lalley.

Spectators stepped back in time to experience Schomberg’s Siege of 1689 with live cannon, musket firing and military encampments providing a peek at what life would have been like at that time in history.

The programme also featured an artisan market, performers, an outdoor cinema, face painting, a sensory play area, falconry displays, archery and a climbing wall.

1 . Siege Story The event included as well cannon and musket firing. Photo: Chris Neely

2 . Siege Story The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, visiting one of the stalls. Photo: Chris Neely

3 . Siege Story The event included a pageantry parade to meet King William at the pier. Photo: Chris Neely

4 . Siege Story Sea Cadets taking part in the re-enactment of the Siege of Carrickfergus. Photo: Submitted