Marching band members from across Northern Ireland will be sharing why they love being part of the band community in a new TV series starting this week on BBC Northern Ireland.

Among those starring in the third series of The Band will be people of all ages from areas including Markethill, Portadown, Cookstown, Banbridge and Londonderry who all have one thing in common – their dedication to band life and the part it plays in their community.

The series also tells how many bands are a central focus through the generations of many families.

For example, Portadown man Ivan Webb, reveals how being part of Markethill Protestant Boys has given his son Tim almost celebrity status.

Margaret Hill, a piper with Tullylagan Pipe Band, features in the new series of The Band. Picture: DoubleBand Films.

Tim was born with Spina Bifida and has spent his life in a wheelchair. However, he does not let his disability limit the quality of his life and is a cymbal player with the band, where he has found friendship and belonging.

"Tim has become sort of like a wee celeb around our parts of the world because of the way he gets on with the bands," Ivan said.

"Everywhere I go with him - I don't know who the people are - but everyone says, 'och Timmy what about you?'

Another local regularly shouts at Tim during parades: “Hey, that wheelchair is out of step”.

The Mavemacullen Accordion Band which celebrated its 70th anniversary with a parade in Markethill in August 2023. PT32-224. Picture: Tony Hendron

Tim added: “The old saying is ‘see the person, not the chair’… and that’s exactly what it is. They have never seen the wheelchair, they see me as me. They see me as Tim.”

Co-funded by the Ulster Scots Broadcast Fund, this third series of The Band, made by DoubleBand Films, explores the vibrant musical heritage passed down from generation to generation and the dedicated musicians who are passionate about their band.

Producer and director of the series, Jonathan Golden said: “It’s been extraordinary to see the passion that the people in these bands have and their love of creating music.

"From following bands playing in front of crowds lining the street in Scarva on the July 13, to those performing at the World Pipe Championships in Glasgow, it’s been a privilege to capture their lives and experiences over the past summer season.”

Ivan Webb with his son Tim, who are members of Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band.

In the first episode, Linda Cowan, a florist from Tandragee and her friends Nadine Cowan and Sharon Richardson from the Mavemacullen Accordion Band are featured, along with Aaron Spence who enjoys playing drums with Gertrude Star Flute Band in east Belfast.

It’s a family affair in Kinallen, County Down where Alicia Dickson Hamilton and her parents May and Geoffrey Dickson are keeping the Corbet Accordion Band going in their close knit rural community. Alicia’s grandad was a founding member of the band.

In episode two we meet Andrew Lynch, an accomplished flute player with William King Memorial Band in Londonderry and Sheila Dong from County Tyrone who has been a coronet player with Roughan Silver Band, for 40 years.

In the final episode viewers follow the fortunes of Closkelt Pipe Band and Tullylagan Pipe Band to the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow. For Closkelt bass drummer Errin McElwaine competing in the World Championships is the high point of the pipe band season.

Andrew Shilliday from the Tullylagan Pipe Band is an inspiration to all around him, including 21-year-old Margaret Hill who struggled with dyslexia at school, but has found her confidence growing since joining the band.

Andrew from Dungannon, studied piping at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, before suffering from a serious autoimmune illness that led to him losing all his fingers and one of his lower limbs. When a friend designed a specially adapted chanter for his bagpipes, Andrew was able to play again, and is now a leading member of the band.

Back home in Kilkeel in Co Down, Jasmin Cullen teaches highland dancing at an Ulster-Scots summer school for children. She also plays the drum with Kilkeel True Blues Silver Band, alongside father Reggie and for Jasmin there is nothing better than putting on a performance in her hometown.