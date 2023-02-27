A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council said: “Royal Marines Bands are celebrated for the quality of their music, visual grandeur and precision drill. On the concert platform they enjoy a similar reputation ensuring their continuing popularity with their audiences.

"The band’s repertoire includes popular classics, Big Band, stimulating contemporary works and entertaining solo features. The Corps of Drums bring movement, colour and the tradition of the ceremonial occasions integral to the Royal Marines.”Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross commented: “This is a great opportunity to plan something different for all of the family over the Bank Holiday and what’s better, tickets are free.”The band is currently under the direction of Captain Tom Griffin RM who assumed command in July 2020.