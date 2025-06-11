ABC Planning members have welcomed plans for a 21-lane bowling alley at The Boulevard, outside Banbridge – a major £9m scheme described as a ‘one-stop-shop’, complete with an amusement arcade, dining areas, and associated facilities.

Planning officers also noted the private investment into the new ‘Hollywood Bowl’ facility would be a welcome boost that would help address the high vacancy rate in that particular section of the shopping complex, in close proximity to the McDonald’s restaurant.

The plans will involve taking over a restaurant unit and adjacent retail unit (units 1 and 1a, close to the Omniplex Cinema), with an extension to be built to accommodate a mezzanine.

The planning application was lodged by TSA Planning Ltd, Belfast, on behalf of Luxembourg-based ‘EPISO 4 Banbridge Sarl’.

A computer-generated image of the 'Hollywood Bowl' bowling alley at The Boulevard. Credit: TSA Planning

The plans were discussed at last Wednesday’s (June 4) Planning & Regulatory Services committee meeting of ABC Council.

Cllr Ian Wilson (DUP, Banbridge DEA), was very upbeat about the plans, stating: “It’s good to see this proposal coming in front of Planning committee.

“I know this has been talked about for some time, and I know we had a meeting with a few youth groups a few years ago. One of the things that came out [was] they would love a bowling alley within the area, so it’s great to see this actually coming to a committee today.

“I definitely would be minded to propose the recommendation.”

This computer-generated image shows what the two Boulevard units will look like, once they have been extended to accommodate the new bowling alley. Credit: TSA Planning

Well Overdue

Cllr Mary O’Dowd (SF, Lurgan DEA) warmly welcomed the bowling alley planning application as well: “I totally agree with Cllr Wilson. It’s well overdue. That end of The Boulevard – I know myself, I have been a few times – I will get so far up, I’ll see the Omniplex and I just turn.

“So these units are kind of wasted. To have a bowling alley there, I’d say I’ll be there a lot more often. I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”

Cllr Scott Armstrong (DUP, Armagh DEA) welcomed that the venue could act as a vibrant hub for young people: “It’s a good news story, it’s great to see expansion of The Boulevard, especially now [that we are] targeting the night-time economy, so I think a bowling alley would be very good for that.

The floor plan of the 21-lane bowling alley. Credit: Gray Design

“It also gives an opportunity for young people to come together. We do talk a lot about mental health these days, and there’s not much for teenagers to do.

“Usually they’re loitering about on the streets and causing issues, but at least if there’s something here, they could get into bowling, have a bit of cráic, hang out with their friends and talk, so a good news story all around, I think.”

The recommendation to approve the plans was proposed by Cllr Wilson, and seconded by Cllr Armstrong.

ABC Planning officers stated in their report: “The proposed extension will include approximately 1,100m2 of additional floorspace at ground-floor level, and includes an ancillary mezzanine level [with] ancillary offices and staff facilities which comprises an additional 110m2 of floorspace.

The Boulevard will have a 21-lane bowling alley and amusement arcade, close to the Omniplex Cinema. Credit: Gray Design

“The proposed change of use to the existing units includes minor elevational changes, which are limited to the removal of existing double doors along the southern elevation, and the removal of the canopy over the eastern elevation.”

In their determination, Planning officers acknowledge the bowling alley plans are a welcome boost for a shopping complex with some vacancy issues: “As regards to need, The Boulevard (formerly The Outlet) has experienced high vacancy rates throughout its history, and the applicant has worked hard to address this issue since acquiring the retail complex in 2016.

“This application would introduce a new occupier, Hollywood Bowl, which goes towards helping to address the vacancy levels at The Boulevard, which helps with the centre’s vitality and vibrancy.

“The proposal represents a significant investment from the private sector, supporting the economy through the creation of jobs and securing an active use within existing vacant units.

“Hollywood Bowl will be a dedicated ‘one-stop shop’, designed to be a valuable entertainment facility at The Boulevard, serving the current demand for entertainment and evening economy at The Boulevard.

“The investment for the proposal is £9m, and during construction around 20 jobs will be created, with a further 30 created when the facility is in operation.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter