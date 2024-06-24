The Community Rescue Service needs YOU - for a river raft race!
The Community Rescue Service is on the look out for crews for a fun river raft race!
A Bann River-Raft Challenge has been organised for Saturday, August 3, to raise funds for the body which searches for high risk or missing persons.
Teams of four, each raising a minimum of £100 per person, are needed for the challenge which takes place on the River Bann at Newferry. Prizes for best fancy dress, best team name and most sponsorship raised. All equipment provided.
Full information from www.communityrescue.org