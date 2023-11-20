The Cornfield Project in Coleraine is inviting everyone to visit their magical winter wonderland!

The event runs from Friday to Sunday, December 1-3 with time slots every half hour from 4pm-6.30pm, at The Cornfield, Hartford Park, Ballysally, Coleraine, BT52 2JW. Saturday at 6pm is a quiet slot for children with sensory/additional needs. Tickets cost £3 per child (adults go free) and are available from Focus on Family, Ballysally and Calf Lane Kitchen, Millburn, and Millburn Community Office.

Begin with Christmas fun and games in The Cornfield Men’s Shed and make a very special advent wish to hang on the Wishing Tree. With a barbecue on site, visitors then visit the woods to hear a brand-new tale from a storyteller, while enjoying marshmallows freshly toasted on the fire pit. Then it’s off around the scavenger hunt trail to find clues and win a bag of golden chocolate coins.

The last stop on the adventure is to pop in and see Santa Claus in the Christmas Cottage, where, once he’s checked the boys and girls aren’t on the naughty list this year, he will have a gift for every child to take home.

Some of the children who met Santa during last year's Winter Wonderland at the Cornfield Project. Credit Cornfield Project