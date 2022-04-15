The Courthouse, in William Street, has been named Co Armagh Pub and Bar of the Year.

It joins five other NI venues to be named the best in Northern Ireland and will compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six are as followed:

The Courthouse Bar in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

The Speckled Hen in Antrim

The Courthouse Bar in Armagh

The Dundrum Inn in Down

Crowes Nest in Fermanagh

Granny Annies in Derry

Tomney’s in Moy, Co Tyrone

The six pub’s and bars are amongst the 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland who have scooped up a prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2022 National Pub and Bar Awards.

The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London in June, where 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

-