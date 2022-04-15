The Courthouse, in William Street, has been named Co Armagh Pub and Bar of the Year.
It joins five other NI venues to be named the best in Northern Ireland and will compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year.
The six are as followed:
The Speckled Hen in Antrim
The Courthouse Bar in Armagh
The Dundrum Inn in Down
Crowes Nest in Fermanagh
Granny Annies in Derry
Tomney’s in Moy, Co Tyrone
The six pub’s and bars are amongst the 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland who have scooped up a prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2022 National Pub and Bar Awards.
The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London in June, where 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.
