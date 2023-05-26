Register
The Dirty Onion’s popular Pooch Social offers summer fun in Belfast for dogs and their humans

The cobbled streets of Belfast's Cathedral Quarter will come alive with the pitter patter of little paws as The Dirty Onion’s popular Pooch Social returns with a ‘Pups and Pokes’ summer edition on Sunday, June 11.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th May 2023, 17:26 BST

Dogs and their humans will be treated to an afternoon of live music, fantastic food and drink, and a range of stalls offering local treats, merchandise, crafts and toys all tailored to our four-legged friends.

The first 100 dogs to arrive at the event will get a free lactose-free Frozzys Frozen Yogurt.

Frozzys and a range of other doggy vendors will be at the event, which has become a popular fixture in the diaries of dog lovers from Belfast and beyond. Guests can check out products and services from vendors including, Belfast dog groomers, Ted Shearing; pet boutique, Into Bed; doggy bakers, Barkelicious Bakes; and Wee Cat, a glass stain artist, that creates personalised pieces of pet art.

Jackie Kirk from dog treat company Frozzys and Éanna Ó Ceallaigh, general manager, The Dirty Onion announce the return of The Dirty Onion's popular Pooch Social, with a little help from Pip (left) and Nellie (right).
Jackie Kirk from dog treat company Frozzys and Éanna Ó Ceallaigh, general manager, The Dirty Onion announce the return of The Dirty Onion’s popular Pooch Social, with a little help from Pip (left) and Nellie (right).

Not to be left out, humans can also cool off, with ice cream pokes and a refreshing summer drinks menu on offer, while a summer park themed backdrop will take centre stage in the beer garden to help the pup-arazzi capture Insta-ready memories.

The Dirty Onion’s Pups & Pokes Pooch Social takes place Sunday, June 11 from 1-5pm.