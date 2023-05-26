The cobbled streets of Belfast's Cathedral Quarter will come alive with the pitter patter of little paws as The Dirty Onion’s popular Pooch Social returns with a ‘Pups and Pokes’ summer edition on Sunday, June 11.

Dogs and their humans will be treated to an afternoon of live music, fantastic food and drink, and a range of stalls offering local treats, merchandise, crafts and toys all tailored to our four-legged friends.

The first 100 dogs to arrive at the event will get a free lactose-free Frozzys Frozen Yogurt.

Frozzys and a range of other doggy vendors will be at the event, which has become a popular fixture in the diaries of dog lovers from Belfast and beyond. Guests can check out products and services from vendors including, Belfast dog groomers, Ted Shearing; pet boutique, Into Bed; doggy bakers, Barkelicious Bakes; and Wee Cat, a glass stain artist, that creates personalised pieces of pet art.

Jackie Kirk from dog treat company Frozzys and Éanna Ó Ceallaigh, general manager, The Dirty Onion announce the return of The Dirty Onion’s popular Pooch Social, with a little help from Pip (left) and Nellie (right).

Not to be left out, humans can also cool off, with ice cream pokes and a refreshing summer drinks menu on offer, while a summer park themed backdrop will take centre stage in the beer garden to help the pup-arazzi capture Insta-ready memories.