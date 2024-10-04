The Duke of Edinburgh is welcomed to Lisburn business as part of his visit to Northern Ireland

The Duke of Edinburgh was met by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell; High Sheriff of Co Antrim, Mrs Patricia Perry; Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson; Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, David Burns; Sorcha Eastwood MP for Lagan Valley and General Manager of Leckey, Firefly and Sunrise Medical UK Operation, Erwin McKee.
The Duke of Edinburgh received a tour of the manufacturing facility and met with teams behind the development of many innovative paediatric products and saw first-hand the impact the equipment makes on the lives of children.
Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Kurtis Dickson, said: “It is a privilege to welcome HRH Prince Edward to our city and to showcase the incredible work being done by Leckey, a company that not only leads the way in innovation but also plays such a vital role in improving the lives of children with additional needs."
