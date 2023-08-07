A team from Belfast Branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society will be putting on a special display at Whitehead Railway Museum on Saturday, August 12.

The dancers will be accompanied by the Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band for the event which is being supported by the Ulster-Scots Agency.

And the music will be accompanied by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland’s steam train rides which will be operating a short trip every half hour between 11am and 3pm.

To tie in with the railway theme, one of the dances the Scottish country dancers will be featuring is called ‘The Flying Scotsman’, named after the celebrated 100-year-old steam engine. Visitors will be able to see the patterns in the dance of an engine and coaches being shunted.

Members of the Royal Scottish Country Dancing Society during a visit to Whitehead in October last year. Photo submitted by Whitehead Railway Museum.

The dancers will be happy to demonstrate some simple ceilidh dances and visitors will be able to learn more about classes too.

Linda Harley, chair of the Belfast Branch of RSCDS, said: “Scottish country dancing is great exercise and helps keep us fit as well as enjoying the company of like-minded people. Once you try it you may well be ‘bitten by the bug’.

"We would be delighted to welcome beginners and all ages of new members to our classes across the region. We are grateful to the Ulster-Scots Agency for coming in with sponsorship towards our costs in putting on this special demonstration event.”

A special offer is available at Whitehead Railway Museum on August 12 with a £10 ticket covering the ceilidh demonstration, a steam train ride, and a visit to the railway museum. To book your ticket from Belfast Welcome Centre, visit the centre or follow this link: https://www.steamtrainsireland.com/whats-on/43/steam-whitehead

Lisa Adair, general manager of the RPSI, said: “Ceilidh dancing has widespread appeal and we are looking forward to the visit by the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society.

“Maybe the beat of the steam engine will help keep everyone in time to the music. It promises to be an entertaining afternoon with good company and great music."