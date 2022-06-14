The Gettys give hope to millions

The new, modern hymn very quickly became one of the fastest-growing songs in Christian music, according to CCLI, the organisation that licenses music to religious institutions, with ‘Christ Our Hope in Life and Death’ achieving the remarkable position of the #66 most-sung hymn in its opening year.

Written by Lisburn Keith Getty, Matt Boswell, Jordan Kauflin, Matt Merker, and Matt Papa – all hymnwriters with Getty Music – ‘Christ Our Hope in Life and Death’ is based on a text from 1563 called the Heidelberg Catechism, which states that we can find comfort in life by trusting in the resurrection of Jesus.

Now, Keith and Kristyn Getty have just released a new recording of ‘Christ Our Hope in Life and Death,’ featuring the vocals of multiple Grammy Award-winning Christian music artist Michael W. Smith.

Keith and Kristyn Getty

Keith Getty said: “We are so honoured that Michael W. Smith lent his voice to this hymn, and we hope that it will provide continued inspiration to anyone struggling through challenges. Like the Heidelberg Catechism that inspired it, the song is honest about death and that Christians can rejoice because Christ assures us of our glorious future.”