Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee approved a planning application for cliff stabilisation works at The Gobbins, Islandmagee, at a meeting in The Braid, Ballymena, on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal is for cliff face retention mesh on an area measuring 30 metres by 12 metres at a section of the cliff walk at the council-owned visitor attraction which is currently closed.

A report to the Planning Committee said: “The application relates to works necessary to introduce additional cliff netting to stabilise the cliffs and improve safety for contractors working and visitors using the coastal path below.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s Local Development Plan designates the site as a ‘Special Countryside Area’ and part of an ‘Area of Special Scientific Interest’ “noted for the breeding sea birds utilising the cliff face for nesting”.

Cliff walk at The Gobbins. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Planning officer Henry McAlister said the “main concern with this proposal is with regard to breeding sea birds within The Gobbins Area of Special Scientific Interest, specifically terns, black guillemots, gulls”.

He noted The Gobbins has been regularly monitored by ornithologists since pre-commencement works of the original approval for the path in 2013.

However, NIEA’s (Northern Ireland Environment Agency) Natural Environment Division has confirmed there “never have been any birds nesting within the area of the proposed works” and the proposal “would not be likely to harm any species protected by law”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliff face at The Gobbins. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Mr McAlister reported that NIEA is “satisfied that the application site is located outside the main bird breeding areas at The Gobbins and that works can proceed”. He explained netting made from steel mesh will be held in place with galvanised steel rope and steel spot anchors drilled into the cliff face.

“It is going to be similar in appearance and design to existing cliff stabilisation structures already in place at The Gobbins,” he stated.

Mr McAlister went on to say damage to a bridge was caused by falling rock from the cliff face above and the mesh system is proposed to secure the cliff face for repairs to take place to the bridge and for the path to “safely re-open to the public”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee report noted: “The Gobbins is an example of a tourism asset within the borough and it is to be safeguarded under policy. Due to health and safety reasons associated with cliff instability and rock fall, the lower Gobbins path has been closed for significant periods of time. The proposal would allow the path to re-open and safeguard the tourism asset for the future.”

Larne Lough Alliance Alderman Robert Logan proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application seconded by Bannside DUP Councillor Tyler Hoey. Ald Logan commented: “Work has to go ahead and go ahead as soon as possible.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter