The Gruffalo to visit Newtownabbey

To mark the Month of Community this June, local people – both young and young at heart - are invited to come together on June 19 at Civic Square in Mossley Mill, to share some good food and good company.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The Big Lunch will be held from noon to 2pm, and our furry friend is set to make his appearance from noon until 1pm. Children of all ages can come along and meet The Gruffalo and - if they are feeling brave - touch his terrible tusks, feel his knobby knees and tickle his turned-out toes! Musicians and entertainers will also be on hand to ensure that everyone has a great time.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Ald Stephen Ross said: “We are excited to welcome this much-loved children’s character to the borough.

Kathy Black from The Big Lunch pictured with literary icon The Gruffalo, who will be visiting Mossley Mill on Sunday, June 19

“The Big Lunch is a fantastic way to bring people and communities together, and the recent Big Jubilee Lunches held across the borough to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee were a huge success. This event at Mossley Mill will provide another chance for local residents to meet up, enjoy a cuppa and a chat and have some fun.”

The Big Lunch is an idea from the Eden Project Communities, made possible by The National Lottery.

For more information, visit The Big Lunch Northern Ireland Facebook page.