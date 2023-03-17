The guest speaker for Dungannon Ladies' Probus Club on Wednesday, March 15, was Mary McGinty - by career a drama teacher but, in spare time, extremely interested in 'The Life and Times of Dungannon Workhouse'.

Delivering a very interesting , informative and at times poignant talk, Mary told how her mother in law, Margaret McGinty, had campaigned for 40 years, to have the importance of 'The Workhouse' recognised, with a plaque erected in the Quarry Lane, opposite the police barracks.

Mary spoke of the many people who supported Margaret and Donaghmore Historical Society in their research, leading to the launch of the website in October 2022 and the establishment of a 'quiet space for patients and workers' and a suitable Memorial Stone erected in what remains of the original Workhouse Graveyard where some of the 4,000 people who died between 1842 and the end of the century were buried.

Dr Ciaran Reilly, Maynooth University, Mr Bertie Foley and Avril Morrow and their Committee of Donaghmore Historical Society, the Southern Area Hospital Trust, Mary and her husband Manus are just some of the people who workrd tirelessly to get the website up and running and now you, the public, young and not so young, have a golden opportunity to satisfy your curiosity and become 'informed' about our 'times past' and appreciate how well we are taken care of today, visit dungannonworkhouse.com

Lady President Mary Ferris with Mary McGinty Guest Speaker and Member Dana Foley.

Dana Foley presented Mary with a 'thank you ' gift and President Mary Ferris closed the meeting and wished everyone a Happy St Patrick's weekend ,with a reminder that the next meeting on Wednesday, April 5, in the Rugby Club as usual.

