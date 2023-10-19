A Whitehead restaurant has extended its commitment to local suppliers in a collaboration with Northern Ireland’s first community-owned farm.

The Lighthouse Bistro is partnering with Jubilee Farm to add to its menu arancini of Jubilee Farm bacon with Provencal sauce and Parmesan, and a Jubilee Farmhouse pork terrine.

Based just 12 miles apart, Jubilee Farm, at the top of the Glynn Brae in Larne, and The Lighthouse Bistro are both off the famous Causeway Coastal Route.

Owned by 150 people and powered by volunteer contribution, Jubilee Farm is founded on farming and conservation in partnership under a creation care ethos, where all aspects of the farm have an opportunity to flourish.

Joni Lutzman, Chef Proprietor of The Lighthouse Bisto, with Portia Woods of Jubilee Farm, inspecting the next pigs for the pasture to plate pork menu. Photo: Jubilee Farm

Working to agroecological principles, chemical-free, ‘no dig’ and growing to the Northern Ireland season, it is a leading example of sustainable food production.

Pork on the plate at The Lighthouse Bistro comes from the pasture-raised, organic pigs where high-welfare is a daily task of the farmer and volunteers.

Chef Proprietor Joni Lutzman of The Lighthouse Bistro said: “Working with local, sustainable food producers is key to our menu, it highlights our likeminded ethos, and it delivers on taste because it is fresh, local, and to the season.

"Pasture-raised pork from Jubilee Farm helps us deliver on our local promise. We have visited the farm and been able to enjoy seeing the pigs in a high-welfare and natural environment, and in turn it supports the community owned farm. Our menu reflects the story of local food with flavours from across the world.”

Arancini of Jubilee Farm bacon, Provencal sauce and Parmesan. Photo: Jubilee Farm

Portia Woods of Jubilee Farm added: “We are delighted to work with The Lighthouse Bistro in bringing our sustainability collaboration to life. It is important to us that we can give opportunity for people to make food choices and in an easy way. Whether it be about low food mileage, supporting local, chemical-free food, food security or animal welfare, Jubilee Farm ticks all the boxes. It tastes delicious too.”

Both businesses are part of the Sustainable Food Network in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area.

Carly Ogilvie, Sustainable Food Co-ordinator of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “We are working as a proactive area, in collaboration to highlight sustainable food. We have put in an application to become awarded as a Sustainable Food Place at Bronze Level. It would be a fantastic acknowledgement of the ongoing effort in our borough to establish a more equitable and sustainable food system.

“Being able to apply for the award underscores the collaborative work of various stakeholders including businesses, community organisations, dedicated volunteers, public institutions, and local government, all with a shared commitment to improve the food choices for our people. I would like to congratulate Jubilee Farm and The Lighthouse Bistro in bringing this significant collaboration of pasture to plate to the table.”

Jubilee Farm practices farming and conservation in partnership as is committed to the local community.

It offers care farming for adults with additional needs signposted from Rural Support NI and the Northern Trust.