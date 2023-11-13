The Loup & District Historical Society present a ‘History of Magherafelt Workhouse’
Following the passing of the 1838 Irish Poor Law Act, 130 workhouses were constructed across Ireland, followed by a further 23 in the years of the Great Famine.
Built to accommodate 900 paupers, or ‘inmates’ as they were known as, Magherafelt Workhouse was one of these buildings. The Mid Ulster Hospital has its origins in the Magherafelt Union Workhouse and Infirmary completed in 1842. The infirmary became Magherafelt and District Hospital in August 1945 and subsequently evolved to become the Mid-Ulster Hospital.
This illustrated lecture will examine the reasons why the workhouse system was established and explores the early years of the Workhouse in Magherafelt and the fortunes of those who inhabited its walls.
Dr Ciarán Reilly is a historian of 19th & 20th century Irish History at the Department of History, Maynooth University. He is the author of a number of books on the Great Irish Famine including The Irish Land Agent, 1830-1860 (Dublin, 2014); Strokestown and the Great Famine (Dublin, 2014), and John Plunket Joly and the Great Famine in King’s County (Dublin, 2012). He is also the co-editor of Dublin and the Great Irish Famine (Dublin, 2022).
Everyone is welcome and we hope to see you there. Any questions relating to the event can be directed to Sean Corey Chairperson Loup & District Historical Society on 07843823843 or the Society’s Facebook page.