The magic of the mascot in 20 photos from around the province

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Aug 2024, 15:57 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 16:17 GMT
Long before the selfie, a photo with the mascot was a must for many at any event, big or small.

Sports clubs, charities, organisations, businesses, schools and many more have employed their services.

A dip into the National World archive served up many mascot-related photos from around Northern Ireland. Perhaps you featured – have a closer look!

Ballyclare Players pictured with Ulster Rugby's Mascot Sparky in 2012.

1. Friendly Faces

Ballyclare Players pictured with Ulster Rugby's Mascot Sparky in 2012. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Larney the Lamb, the new Larne FC mascot in 2008, paid a visit to Larne and Inver Primary School to meet its creator Jessica Magee. Jessica was the winner of a competition held in conjunction with the Larne Times to design a new Larne mascot.

2. Friendly Faces

Larney the Lamb, the new Larne FC mascot in 2008, paid a visit to Larne and Inver Primary School to meet its creator Jessica Magee. Jessica was the winner of a competition held in conjunction with the Larne Times to design a new Larne mascot. Photo: Peter Rippon

Meningitis Research Foundation mascot Marvin with some of the helpers at the Family Fun Day held for the charity at Nortel Social Club in 2013.

3. Friendly Faces

Meningitis Research Foundation mascot Marvin with some of the helpers at the Family Fun Day held for the charity at Nortel Social Club in 2013. Photo: Peter Rippon

Michelin Man pictured in 2007 with company representatives and proprietors from small and medium size business from Ballymena who had been helped by Michelin Development.

4. Friendly Faces

Michelin Man pictured in 2007 with company representatives and proprietors from small and medium size business from Ballymena who had been helped by Michelin Development. Photo: National World

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice