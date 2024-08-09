The magic of the mascot in 20 photos from around the province

Sports clubs, charities, organisations, businesses, schools and many more have employed their services.
A dip into the National World archive served up many mascot-related photos from around Northern Ireland. Perhaps you featured – have a closer look!
1. Friendly Faces
Ballyclare Players pictured with Ulster Rugby's Mascot Sparky in 2012. Photo: Ronnie Moore
2. Friendly Faces
Larney the Lamb, the new Larne FC mascot in 2008, paid a visit to Larne and Inver Primary School to meet its creator Jessica Magee. Jessica was the winner of a competition held in conjunction with the Larne Times to design a new Larne mascot. Photo: Peter Rippon
3. Friendly Faces
Meningitis Research Foundation mascot Marvin with some of the helpers at the Family Fun Day held for the charity at Nortel Social Club in 2013. Photo: Peter Rippon
4. Friendly Faces
Michelin Man pictured in 2007 with company representatives and proprietors from small and medium size business from Ballymena who had been helped by Michelin Development. Photo: National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.