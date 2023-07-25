The Olive Branch charity receives £6000 boost from insurer’s giving fund

NFU Mutual Agents and their staff at the Limavady/Magherafelt agency recently nominated local charity The Olive Branch, to receive a donation of more than £6000 from NFU Mutual’s national £1.92million ‘Agency Giving Fund’.

The leading rural insurer has launched this fund, now in its fourth year, to help local frontline charities across the country. The Agency Giving Fund forms part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25m funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2023, to assist with recovery from the pandemic and to help tackle the impact of the rising cost of living.

To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed where they’re needed most, all NFU Mutual Agencies, with more than 295 offices nationwide, have been given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.

The Olive Branch is a self-funded registered charity formed in 2017, and provides timely, professional free of charge counselling services to local communities. The charity provides approximately 230 sessions per month and has successfully treated many members of the community throughout the years. The service is now heavily relied upon by members of the community, and the donation and support of local businesses and communities is much needed to help continue this vital service.

Pictured at the cheque presentation are, from left, Richard Campbell, Leoné Neill & Alan Mulholland. Credit: NFU Mutal

Richard Campbell, Agent at NFU Mutual Magherafelt & Limavady commented: “We are delighted to support The Olive Branch with this donation from the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund. Providing free of charge, no appointment necessary, mental health and wellbeing services is invaluable to our local community of Magherafelt, and across the region. NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund was first created in 2020 in response to the pandemic, and this ongoing support is helping to change lives, providing both emergency support and building long-term resilience.”