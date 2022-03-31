The Olive Branch to benefit from Callum’s cycle in memory of dad Peter Smyth

Callum Smyth, a GCSE student at Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt, is undertaking a 50k cycle to mark what would have been his dad’s 50th birthday.

Callum says he has inherited his love of cycling from his dad Peter, who was well known in the local community and was a member of several cycling clubs before he sadly died on February 20, 2019.

The schoolboy’s charity cycle begins at his home in Maghera on May 14, following a route through Kilrea and Coleraine before finishing at his destination in Portstewart on the north coast.

Olive Branch directors: Alan Mulholland and Leoné Paul with Callum Smyth and his mum Jennifer Smyth.

Callum is undertaking the fundraising effort in memory of his dad who would have been celebrating his 50th birthday on May 13 this year.

He has chosen The Olive Branch as the charity to benefit from his endeavours.

The Olive Branch is a local, free of charge, counselling service.

Callum chose this charity as it is all about helping others, something he says his dad would have approved of.

Peter Smyth, Callum's dad

The services of The Olive Branch are more in demand than ever, as many pressures are present in everyone’s daily lives, especially as we strive towards Covid recovery and absorb negative news stories from around the world.

The pandemic has tested people’s mental resilience: enduring the isolation of quarantine periods, being separated from families and friends, home schooling and restricted social interactions.

Everybody copes differently and for those needing support, The Olive Branch’s aim is to give immediate access to a mental health counselling service.

Fundraising is critical to ensure that The Olive Branch can meet the increased demand for its services.

Callum says he will be very thankful for all donations given as he cycles 50k for 50 years.