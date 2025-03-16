Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has approved £350,000 in funding to support this year’s Open Golf Championship in Portrush.

At this month’s Finance Committee meeting, Chief Finance Officer, David Wright, outlined council’s financial position for the 2024/25 year and noted that council was £2.1 million “operationally favourable”, with a £1.67 million surplus.

Mr Wright added: “If we continue improving our budgetary position in the last quarter, [council is] heading towards a £3 million favourable variance and a £2.8 million surplus, which is a tremendous position to be in.”

Members were asked to approve the creation of a Strategic Events Reserve and authorise the transfer of £350,000 from the surplus into that reserve.

The funds will be used to support of the 153rd Open Championship, which takes place at at Royal Portrush Golf Club between July 13 and 20.

"We didn’t budget for it in the rates, as it was a one-off,” Mr Wright added. “We had discussed that we could utilize some of the excellent end-year position to pay for that, so [this is] the recommendation.”

Alliance Councillor Lee Kane said the reserve “makes sense” and asked about the possibility of a more long-term reserve to be set up for future one-off events.

"There are other [high profile] events that come up from time to time and sometimes we’re scrambling around looking to see how we’re paying for that.” Cllr Kane said. “I wonder is it worth having a look at that; whether that should be a standing reserve.”

Mr Wright said once the reserve was set up, money could be added and used for one-off events, such as last year’s Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Ballycastle.

"We’re kicking it off with The Open because we had the discussions earlier,” he concluded, “but we’ll keep that reserve there, even if there’s nothing on it, so that at some point if members wish to transfer funds into it for some sort of strategic event that absolutely can be done.”