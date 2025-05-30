The Open Legacy Fund - set to make a lasting difference in Portrush
Local community groups and projects in Portrush can now apply to The Open Legacy Fund, an initiative being run by The R&A in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and other key stakeholders in the community.
The Open Legacy Fund supports the local communities in which Championship is held each year so that a positive and lasting legacy is generated from the staging of a major sporting event.
Projects or local initiatives which focus on sustainability, including those embracing low carbon technologies, moving toward a circular economy, promoting and protecting nature, or enhancing social value, are eligible to apply for grant awards ranging from £1,000-£20,000.
Applications can be submitted via The R&A website from now until July 27. An information sheet about the fund can be downloaded from the website.