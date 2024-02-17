The Pick Me Up Choir is calling for singers from Carnlough, Glenarm, Broughshane and Ballygally

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pick Me Up Choir is presented in partnership with the Northern Area Community Network and is funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP).

The choir project begins in late February and will run every week until April, culminating in the Larks and Crows Mini-Festival at The Braid, Ballymena on April 6. The choir is also calling for choir leaders and other rurally based choirs across the region to join them at the April 6 event.

This is the second year that the project has been supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP). REAP aims to provide an integrated, cohesive approach to the needs of rural communities to access the arts.

The Pick Me Up Choir is calling for people to get involved. Picture Arts Council NI

The overarching theme of the programme is to tackle isolation and loneliness and promote social inclusion and wellbeing for people living in rural communities by participating in the arts.

The Pick Me Up Choir will meet twice a week and people can just turn up on the day to the free sessions taking place at the following locations and times:

● Broughshane House, Wednesdays, 2:15pm – 4:15pm

● Bridge Hall in Glenarm, Fridays at 10am - 12noon

● Ballygally Community Centre, Fridays, 1-3pm

On April 6 all the singers, from over the weeks, will perform alongside other rural choirs and choir leaders from across Northern Ireland in the Lark and Crows Mini-Festival at The Braid in Ballymena.

Anne McCambridge, Director of Glenlough Community Choir, commented: "We can’t wait to welcome both the larks and the crows from Ballygally, Broughshane, Carnlough and Glenarm areas to be part of our Pick Me Up Chorus on Thursdays and Fridays over the next two months!

"All that’s required is that you love to sing.

“Singing is so good for our bodies and our souls, it helps us create new connections within our rural communities, by addressing the effects of social isolation, post-covid. We look forward to sharing the joy of connection through music during these free rehearsal sessions as we build up to Saturday 6th April, when all our groups will sing together as part of our Larks and Crows Mini-Festival of Community Singing.

Gilly Campbell, Joint Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added, “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support the Pick Me Up Choir through the Rural Engagement Arts Programme. We know that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, boost confidence and motivation, as well as alleviate isolation and loneliness.”

Thanks to The National Lottery players, this funding will increase opportunities for people living in rural communities to engage and participate in meaningful arts activities, enriching their lives for the better. The Arts Council believes that arts can make a vital contribution to building wellbeing, confidence and healthy, integrated communities.”