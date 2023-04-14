Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
32 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
59 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
This Larne fan can't contain his excitement while watching the Glentoran v Linfield match on Wednesday night which set the Inver men up to clinch the Gibson Cup for the first time tonight (Friday, April 14) if they avoid defeat against Crusaders. Picture: PacemakerThis Larne fan can't contain his excitement while watching the Glentoran v Linfield match on Wednesday night which set the Inver men up to clinch the Gibson Cup for the first time tonight (Friday, April 14) if they avoid defeat against Crusaders. Picture: Pacemaker
This Larne fan can't contain his excitement while watching the Glentoran v Linfield match on Wednesday night which set the Inver men up to clinch the Gibson Cup for the first time tonight (Friday, April 14) if they avoid defeat against Crusaders. Picture: Pacemaker

The pictures that show how much Larne FC fans really want the Gibson Cup

Larne FC is within an inch of being crowned Irish League champions tonight (Friday, April 14) for the first time in the club’s history.

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:27 BST

The east Antrim side need only a single point from their remaining three fixtures to secure a first ever League title.

All roads lead to Seaview this evening when Tiernan Lynch's men will be crowned champions if they take a positive result against Crusaders at Seaview.

One thing, however, that is 100 per cent certain, will be the loyalty of the Larne fans, who will be out in force for this evening’s landmark match.

Here’s how they celebrated on Wednesday night, when the result of the Linfield v Glentoran game at Windsor Park helped pave the way for what is hopefully’s Larne’s big step into the history books.

Young fans can't wait for the momentous opportunity awaiting Larne FC tonight. Picture Pacemaker

1. Go on Larne!

Young fans can't wait for the momentous opportunity awaiting Larne FC tonight. Picture Pacemaker Photo: Pacemaker

Larne fans watched Glentoran score a late goal to secure a 1-1 draw against Linfield on Wednesday night. Picture: Pacemaker

2. Go on Larne!

Larne fans watched Glentoran score a late goal to secure a 1-1 draw against Linfield on Wednesday night. Picture: Pacemaker Photo: Pacemaker

These young fans are living the dream ahead of tonight's historic game for Larne FC. Picture: Pacemaker

3. Go on Larne!

These young fans are living the dream ahead of tonight's historic game for Larne FC. Picture: Pacemaker Photo: Pacemaker

A nail-biting moment for Larne FC stalwart Lyn Kernohan while watching Glentoran's match against Linfield on Wednesday night. The result means that Larne will win the Gibson Cup for the first time tonight (Friday, April 14) if they avoid defeat against Crusaders. Picture: Pacemaker

4. Go on Larne!

A nail-biting moment for Larne FC stalwart Lyn Kernohan while watching Glentoran's match against Linfield on Wednesday night. The result means that Larne will win the Gibson Cup for the first time tonight (Friday, April 14) if they avoid defeat against Crusaders. Picture: Pacemaker Photo: Pacemaker

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Larne FCLarneTiernan LynchAntrimGlentoranLinfield