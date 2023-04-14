The pictures that show how much Larne FC fans really want the Gibson Cup

Larne FC is within an inch of being crowned Irish League champions tonight (Friday, April 14) for the first time in the club’s history.

The east Antrim side need only a single point from their remaining three fixtures to secure a first ever League title.

All roads lead to Seaview this evening when Tiernan Lynch's men will be crowned champions if they take a positive result against Crusaders at Seaview.

One thing, however, that is 100 per cent certain, will be the loyalty of the Larne fans, who will be out in force for this evening’s landmark match.

Here’s how they celebrated on Wednesday night, when the result of the Linfield v Glentoran game at Windsor Park helped pave the way for what is hopefully’s Larne’s big step into the history books.

Young fans can't wait for the momentous opportunity awaiting Larne FC tonight.

Larne fans watched Glentoran score a late goal to secure a 1-1 draw against Linfield on Wednesday night.

These young fans are living the dream ahead of tonight's historic game for Larne FC.

A nail-biting moment for Larne FC stalwart Lyn Kernohan while watching Glentoran's match against Linfield on Wednesday night. The result means that Larne will win the Gibson Cup for the first time tonight (Friday, April 14) if they avoid defeat against Crusaders.