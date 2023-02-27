‘The Queen of Country’ Philomena Begley honoured by Mid Ulster Council

Philomena Begley received Mid Ulster District Council’s highest civic honour at a reception on Saturday hosted by Council Chair, Councillor Córa Corry to mark the County Tyrone singer’s sixty years in the music industry.

The Pomeroy native, who turned 80 last autumn, is one of the biggest selling country musicians worldwide, and continues to perform live to fans across the island and beyond.

She worked in a hat factory in Cookstown before her break into music. Her first venture as a singer was with the popular Old Cross Céilí Band, with whom she sang as a dare, but stayed with the group which became known as the Old Cross Bandshow.

Presenting the ‘Queen of Country’ with her award just before her sell-out performance in the Burnavon, Cookstown, Councillor Corry said: “The people of Tyrone and Mid Ulster are immensely proud of what you have achieved. You have been an exemplary ambassador for the district and a role model for a new generation of young entertainers, particularly young women. Tonight’s reception not only recognises your long and successful career but is also our way of saying thank you for giving such happiness to audiences at home and abroad for the past sixty years.”

Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Councillor Córa Corry presents Irish Country Music singer, Philomena Begley with Council Honours at a reception in the Burnavon theatre, Cookstown.

Ms Begley has performed at the Grand Old Opry in Nashville, as well as Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall and Wembley Stadium. She continues to perform and is currently touring with her son, Aidan Quinn and special guests across the UK and Ireland as part of her ‘I Ain’t Over The Hill’ tour.

Philomena Begley and niece, Andrea Begley, Winner of The Voice UK in 2013.

Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Councillor Córa Corry presenting Irish Country Music singer, Philomena Begley with Civic Honours, with nominating Councillor, Cllr. Cathal Mallaghan.