The Queen’s state funeral: residents attend live screenings in Carrick and Larne

Members of the community gathered together in Carrickfergus and Larne today (Monday) to view live screenings of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 19th September 2022, 2:48 pm

People of all ages attended screenings hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus and Larne Market Yard.

On a mild September morning they watched historic proceedings from London including the late Queen’s funeral service from Westminster Abbey.

