The Range Cookstown: countdown is on to official opening of new superstore

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th May 2025, 16:40 BST
The Range is opening its much-anticipated new superstore in Cookstown on Friday.

It’s expected there will be a big crowd of eager shoppers as the popular retailer opens the doors of the new store at 9am.

The news that The Range is coming to Cookstown has created a real buzz in the town, with excitement growing with each social media post from the retailer counting down to the big day.

The new superstore is in the Orritor Road former premises of Homebase, which closed in March.

The former Homebase in Cookstown. Picture: GoogleThe former Homebase in Cookstown. Picture: Google
"We’re excited to confirm that this store will house a brand new and exclusive ‘Garden Centres by Homebase’ bringing a shed load of fresh finds - premium plants, gardens accessories and more,” The Range posted online.

"We are all excited and cannot wait to start trading.”

A variety of special opening offers are on the cards including goody bags for the first 50 customers and for the first five dogs.

