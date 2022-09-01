The search is on for ‘unsung’ rural community heroes

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations highlighting those making a difference at the grassroots in rural communities are wanted before the competition deadline of September 30.

Rural awards give local communities and their groups a chance to showcase the range of activities they are involved in to keep their areas attractive and vibrant.

They also give the Housing Executive an opportunity to recognise the outstanding volunteering work being carried out on the ground in neighbourhoods and villages across rural parts of Northern Ireland.

Searching for a hero - Tim Gilpin (left), Rural and Regeneration Manager, Housing Executive, launches the 2022 Rural Community Awards competition along with judges Mark Alexander,Housing Executive, and Orla McCann, Supporting Communities. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

First launched at the Balmoral Show in 2014, the competition has been a huge success – generating hundreds of inspiring applications.

Tim Gilpin the Housing Executive’s Rural and Regeneration Manager, said: “We want to celebrate the work of volunteers across Northern Ireland who are quite often the ’unsung heroes’ in our community.

“They routinely go above and beyond to promote health and wellbeing, individual and community development, social inclusion and to help make life better for all residents, which is to be commended.

“I’m very much looking forward to hearing more inspirational stories about all the good work that is being done.”

There are three awards on offer:

- The Community Champion award is open to extraordinary individuals nominated by the rural

community group they represent. The group will win £500 and there will be a prize for the individual.

- Rural Community Spirit award is open to all community groups based in rural areas who work

together to make their village or small settlement a better place to live. The winning group will

receive £1,000.

- Cleaner and Greener Rural Community award rewards and encourages those rural communities

who have come together to protect and enhance their built and natural environment and to promote

sustainability with their residents. The winning group will receive £1,000.

There will be winners in both the Housing Executive’s north and south regions.

To nominate your local Unsung Hero via the Rural Community Awards, visit www.nihe.org.uk and search for Rural Community Awards.