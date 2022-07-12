Loading...
Alistair Crooks and Eddie Gilmore of Dunfane LOL 591 at the Twelfth in Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker Press

The Twelfth 2022: Ballymena demonstration in pictures

Members of 27 lodges and their accompanying bands took part in the annual Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena, the only venue outside Belfast which has a demonstration every year.

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 6:31 pm

The honour of hosting the parade belonged to the members of Kellswater LOL No 453 and Kellswater Flute Band, who are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year. A few weeks ago the band also led the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland’s Northern Ireland CentenNIal Parade from Stormont to Belfast City Hall.

The parade assembled at Waveney Road car park before making its way to the demonstration field at Ballee Playing Fields.

Four generations of the Thompson family in Ferniskey LOL 115 ahead of the Ballymena demonstration.Included are David Thompson (sen), his son David and grand children Matthew and Andrew. Picture: Pacemaker Press

Sam Beattie, Norman McKeown and Bobby McDowell of Cromkill LOL 543 at the Ballymena Twelfth. Picture: Pacemaker Press

Craigywarren LOL 476 pictured at the Twelfth in Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker Press

David Gibson of Ballykeel LOL 472 during the parade. Picture: Pacemaker Press

