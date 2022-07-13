The Twelfth 2022: Braid District parade in Glenarm in pictures

The 11 lodges and their accompanying bands paraded from the Shore Road up Mark Street, down the Vennel and up Straidkilly Road to the field. The host lodge was Glenarm LOL 1121.
The celebrations had a distinct country feel this year with country music stars entertaining the gathering in the demonstration field.
Former UUP Assembly member for Newry and Armagh, Danny Kennedy, provided a political speech at the platform. After the event he described it was a “wonderful Twelfth”.
Pictures: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia
Page 1 of 3